WATCH: PN Leader Suggests Public Health Superintendent Is Being Muzzled ‘Prime Minister And His Team’

He laid into Prime Minister Robert Abela for failing to take timely action to combat the spread, saying that had he done so the situation would not have spiralled out of control.

In an interview with Quiton Scerri on Net, Grech said that he believed Gauci wanted to introduce stricter measures but “Abela and his team” were preventing her from doing so.

PN Leader Bernard Grech suggested that Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci is being muzzled from taking decisions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, Abela has taken some sort of action. An 11pm curfew on bars and restaurants, effective as of Monday has been announced, while mandatory mask-wearing will also be extended everywhere as of today including at work, with certain exceptions.

However, Grech said these decisions came far too late.

“People are questioning how Abela is saying everything is under control. Had our prime minister been more responsible, our tourism industry would not have been in the dire situation it is in.”

“We are now on the red zones of a number of countries and we are in this situation because of the prime minister’s mistakes. We need to safeguard jobs and people’s livelihood, yes, but you do this by taking decisions on time and not by only thinking of votes, as Abela does,” he said. Grech said.

When it came to schools, Grech suggested that the government’s measures and protocols fail to adequately deal with big clusters in educational establishments.

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 1,347 after the country registered 142 new patients and 52 new recoveries.

What do you think of the claim? Comment below