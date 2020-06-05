WATCH: PN Launches Four ‘Defining Themes’ To Follow As It Announces 14 Teams Focused On Party Policy

The Nationalist Party has announced its plan for the future of Malta, with its key players split into several teams and assigned to specific clusters to whip up party policy.

These clusters will “work with the representative groups and whoever has an interest in the particular sector,” the PN said in a statement today. They said they were focused on the quality of life in Malta as the island begins to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.

“That’s why the PN is here, for the country and the people, and today we are strengthening the way we work so that you can have a stronger voice, to be represented better,” Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said, inviting anyone of “goodwill” to join them in their work.

The four themes, as well as who will be running them, will be as follows: