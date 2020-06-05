WATCH: PN Launches Four ‘Defining Themes’ To Follow As It Announces 14 Teams Focused On Party Policy
The Nationalist Party has announced its plan for the future of Malta, with its key players split into several teams and assigned to specific clusters to whip up party policy.
These clusters will “work with the representative groups and whoever has an interest in the particular sector,” the PN said in a statement today. They said they were focused on the quality of life in Malta as the island begins to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.
“That’s why the PN is here, for the country and the people, and today we are strengthening the way we work so that you can have a stronger voice, to be represented better,” Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said, inviting anyone of “goodwill” to join them in their work.
The four themes, as well as who will be running them, will be as follows:
- Socio-economic vision for Malta 2030 – MP Claudio Grech
- Human rights in modern society – MP Claudette Buttigieg
- Good governance – MP Karol Aquilina
- Strengthening of social dialogue – MEP Roberta Metsola
Inħabbar il-pjan tal-Partit Nazzjonalista biex naffaċċjaw sfidi u noħolqu opportunitajiet għal Malta u Għawdex. ????????
Beyond the four themes, the PN will be focused on, 14 teams are being developed focused on certain sectors:
- Social wellbeing – MPs David Aguis and Ivan Bartolo, MEP David Casa, and candidate Graziella Attard Previ
- Quality of life – MPs Stephen Spiteri, Robert Cutajar and Maria Deguara, and former party president Paula Mifsud Bonnici
- Tomorrow’s economy – MPs Robert Arrigo and Hermann Schiavone, and John Rapa
- Environment – MPs Edwin Vassallo, Kevin Cutajar and David Thake, and Bernard Grech
- Resource and planning – Marsaxlokk councillor Janice Chetcuti and MPs Toni Bezzina and Ryan Callus
- Security – MP Beppe Fenech Adami and former St Paul’s Bay mayor Graziella Galea
- Justice – Joe Giglio and MP Jason Azzopardi
- Ecosystem for Gozo – MPs Frederick Azzopardi and Chris Said, and Alex Borg
- Taxation and fiscal revenue – MPs Kristy Debono and Mario de Marco and Graham Bencini
- Public sector – Councillor Amanda Abela and MP Therese Comodini Cachia
- Technology and innovation – MP Ivan Bartolo and councillor Gabriel Micallef
- Knowledge-based society – MP Clyde Puli and PN international secretary Roselyn Borg Knight
- National identity in a globalised world – MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici and former MEP candidate Peter Agius
- Migration, integration and the population – MP Karl Gouder and Siggiewi councillor Alessia Psaila Zammit