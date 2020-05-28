WATCH: Playful Dolphins Spotted Circling Jet Skis Off The Coast Of Magħtab

د . إAEDSRر . س

There have been so many dolphin spottings in the last months, in the haaaarbour and off Malta’s picturesque and rather quiet coasts, that its almost become a normal sight.

Yesterday marked the latest spotting of dolphins around the islands, this time off the coast of Magħtab and these guys were super friendly.

One video captured a pair of dolphins swimming around jet skis and offers a closer look at the speedy sea mammals in action.

It seems that with fewer boats at sea, aquatic creatures are coming closer to land and giving us a reason to smile ahead of this special summer season.

