WATCH: Playful Dolphins Spotted Circling Jet Skis Off The Coast Of Magħtab

There have been so many dolphin spottings in the last months, in the haaaarbour and off Malta’s picturesque and rather quiet coasts, that its almost become a normal sight.

Yesterday marked the latest spotting of dolphins around the islands, this time off the coast of Magħtab and these guys were super friendly.

One video captured a pair of dolphins swimming around jet skis and offers a closer look at the speedy sea mammals in action.