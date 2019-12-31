WATCH: Pistols, Baseball Bats And Burnt Cars – Bormla Teens Implicated In String Of Threats, Thefts And Crimes

Teenagers armed with baseball bats, pepper spray and pistols engaged in an ongoing dispute with each other in Bormla last week, resulting in numerous threats and two cars being burnt.

Shocking footage posted by NET News shows a group of young people arriving in a white car and approaching another vehicle wielding a baseball bat in San Ġwann t’Għuxa last Friday.

It is believed that the young men – three of whom are brothers with one of them only 16 years old – confronted another teen who had spoken to the police about a potential robbery they were involved in. The initial robbery reportedly included a set of car headlights, with one of the young men threatening to break the other’s legs for speaking to the police.

“When Forensic go and find my fingerprints and I end up in prison, I’ll let you know,” one of the youths was recorded as saying in a phone conversation with a member of the victim’s family.