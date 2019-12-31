WATCH: Pistols, Baseball Bats And Burnt Cars – Bormla Teens Implicated In String Of Threats, Thefts And Crimes
Teenagers armed with baseball bats, pepper spray and pistols engaged in an ongoing dispute with each other in Bormla last week, resulting in numerous threats and two cars being burnt.
Shocking footage posted by NET News shows a group of young people arriving in a white car and approaching another vehicle wielding a baseball bat in San Ġwann t’Għuxa last Friday.
It is believed that the young men – three of whom are brothers with one of them only 16 years old – confronted another teen who had spoken to the police about a potential robbery they were involved in. The initial robbery reportedly included a set of car headlights, with one of the young men threatening to break the other’s legs for speaking to the police.
“When Forensic go and find my fingerprints and I end up in prison, I’ll let you know,” one of the youths was recorded as saying in a phone conversation with a member of the victim’s family.
To make matters worse, the 16-year-old who was spotted bringing out a baseball from the car in the CCTV confrontation shouldn’t even be near Bormla, following a case where he attacked someone with a knife. He is only free under a number of conditions imposed on him by court.
Eventually, the young men flee the area when the police were called.
This was the first of a string of incidents that resulted in the accused and his family members being threatened, leading to a pepper spray attack and his car being vandalised.
But it all came to a head on Saturday night when the residence of San Ġwann t’Għuxa woke up to a fire in the street caused by the burning of both the accused teenager’s cars.
The cars – a Volkswagen Lupo and a Toyota Starlet – were completely destroyed by the fires that were ignited on the night between Saturday and Sunday, at about 12:15am.
At this point, police intervened and the four young people – aged 16, 18, 20 and 26 – were reportedly approached on this case.
The video posted by NET News also has a number of recordings of threats being hurled at the young man and his family members (even dead ones like his recently-deceased father) in the run-up to these string of offences.