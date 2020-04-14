WATCH: Peppi Azzopardi Pledges To Welcome Migrant Family Into His Home And Appeals To People To Do The Same If They Can

One of the most popular television hosts in Malta has launched a humanitarian initiative to help migrants currently stranded in Maltese waters find a safe home on the island.

Peppi Azzopardi has taken the lead in finding a solution to the ongoing migrant crisis that sees countless African people fleeing their homes in hopes of a better life in Europe. However, with many European ports, including Malta’s, now considered “unsafe” due to the ongoing pandemic, migrants are being left at sea without rescue.

Now, Azzopardi said action must be taken, and his family were ready to welcome a migrant family to live with them.

"Jiena u familji oħra nixtiequ nġibu l-immigranti joqogħdu għandna" – Peppi Azzopardi Posted by Peppi Azzopardi on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

“I understand the difficulties we have as a country right now to welcome more migrants among us. But I cannot understand how we can leave them between sea and sky in that danger,” Azzopardi said emotionally.

“So I spoke to the Prime Minister to start this initiative, this personal initiative, where we have a number of families who are ready and capable to host a family or individuals that are in danger in the middle of the sea,” he continued.

“I’ve discussed it with my family, and we agreed to accept a family from among these migrants.”

And it’s not just him – Moviment Graffitti activist Andre Callus also made a similar call over the weekend, saying people would host the migrants not against their will, but “with honour”.