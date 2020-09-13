د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Pembroke Floods And Mellieħa Waterspout Forms As Rainstorm Hits Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A sudden rainstorm hit Malta Sunday afternoon, with main roads becoming flooded and some beautiful natural phenomena occurring.

  1. A waterspout formed just off Mellieħa coast, with the spout visible from Mellieħa Bay.

2. And Pembroke’s main road became flooded, with people exiting their cars trying to figure out how to get their cars moving.

And this comes after the same locality became flooded jus a few days ago when a smaller rainstorm hit the island.

3. Some incredible lightning strikes were captured on film.

Like, seriously…

4. And a yacht became washed pushed ashore in the rising winds.

Luckily, the crew were not injured.

5. Some ducks were even seen making their way through the storm.

Just a casual Sunday for them…

Malta’s barely getting out of the summer season and with all this already happening with a spot of rain, who knows what the island may be in for this coming winter.

Did you get caught in today’s storm? Let us know where you were when the skies opened in the comments below

READ NEXT: Yacht Washes Up On Pembroke Coast Amid Sudden Rainstorm

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK