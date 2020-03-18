WATCH: Pedestrians Narrowly Avoid Collapse Of St Julian’s Road That Neighbours Excavation Site

COVID-19 may have brought Malta to a stop but infrastructural collapses have continued. A part of a St’Julian’s road that neighbours an excavation site suddenly caved in this afternoon, a video sent to Lovin Malta taken mere moments after the collapse shows.

The collapse happened at around 11:30am this afternoon along Triq Ivo Muscat Azzopardi in St Julian’s, taking the pavement with it. The site, which is owned by construction and property business Ta’ Dernis properties, neighbours Pendergardens and other residential properties.

There was no damage to property and no one was injured. However, people who took the video had been passing along the very same walkaway just minutes prior.

It’s been just over two weeks since Miriam Pace died after her home, which neighbours a construction site, collapsed upon her.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and key stakeholders like the Malta Developers’ Association Head Sandro Chetcuti and the author of current legislation Robert Musumeci promised improvements. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in Malta seems to have taken priority over the other deadly virus.

While most industries have come to a standstill, the construction industry seems to be continuing at a steady pace. The importance of safety and security must not be forgotten.

