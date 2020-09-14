WATCH: Owen Bonnici Says He’s Sending His Daughter To School And Urges Other Parents To Do Likewise

With schools set to reopen in a few days time, Education Minister Owen Bonnici has attempted to allay parents’ fears over the upcoming scholastic year, using himself as an example.

“I urge parents to speak to each other and give each other courage,” Bonnici said in a video. “I’m a parent too, I have a 12-year-old daughter and I’m going to send her to school because it’s important for her education to continue.”

“God forbid we end up in a situation where our children lose six months, a year, a year and a half of their education until the vaccine is distributed to everyone.”

Noting that public health authorities have issued over 50 guidelines for schools to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Minister urged parents to follow the Education Ministry’s official Facebook page where daily informative clips will be published.