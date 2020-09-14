WATCH: Owen Bonnici Says He’s Sending His Daughter To School And Urges Other Parents To Do Likewise
With schools set to reopen in a few days time, Education Minister Owen Bonnici has attempted to allay parents’ fears over the upcoming scholastic year, using himself as an example.
“I urge parents to speak to each other and give each other courage,” Bonnici said in a video. “I’m a parent too, I have a 12-year-old daughter and I’m going to send her to school because it’s important for her education to continue.”
“God forbid we end up in a situation where our children lose six months, a year, a year and a half of their education until the vaccine is distributed to everyone.”
Noting that public health authorities have issued over 50 guidelines for schools to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Minister urged parents to follow the Education Ministry’s official Facebook page where daily informative clips will be published.
Malta closed schools last March shortly after confirming its ninth COVID-19 case but will reopen them on 30th September despite the number of active cases currently standing at 465.
Students older than 11, as well as all staff, must wear masks throughout the day, while students younger than 11 will be allowed to keep their masks off in the classroom but will have to wear them when leaving the room.
As part of a class bubble’ approach, students will have to spend their entire day with their class group, including in break, so as to limit their contact with other students.