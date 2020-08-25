WATCH: Owen Bonnici Downplays Concerns Of COVID-19 Spreading In Schools

“I would like to remind you that we opened our childcare centres, and they’re still open, and we opened SkolaSajf, and it’s still open,” Bonnici said. “There were no cases where a child went to any of these places and contracted COVID-19.”

Education Minister Owen Bonnici has downplayed concerns of COVID-19 spreading in Malta’s schools, making reference to SkolaSajf and childcare centres which did not give way to the spread of the virus.

“I’m not saying that it is impossible that someone gets COVID-19 from these places, but the facts are showing that the protocols we made use of have made a difference.”

Last July, it was revealed that a child support worker at a Luqa SkolaSajf tested positive for COVID-19, but the virus did not spread to other staff members or students.

“Naturally, Skolasajf and the childcare centres aren’t the same as schools, one can’t compare the two,” Bonnici added.

Earlier today, Bonnici said that talks with the Health Authorities to compile a set of guidelines for schools will be concluding in the next few hours.

Following the conclusion of said talks, the Education Ministry will be communicating these guidelines to its stakeholders and then to parents of students.

