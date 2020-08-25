د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Owen Bonnici Downplays Concerns Of COVID-19 Spreading In Schools

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Education Minister Owen Bonnici has downplayed concerns of COVID-19 spreading in Malta’s schools, making reference to SkolaSajf and childcare centres which did not give way to the spread of the virus.

“I would like to remind you that we opened our childcare centres, and they’re still open, and we opened SkolaSajf, and it’s still open,” Bonnici said. “There were no cases where a child went to any of these places and contracted COVID-19.”

“I’m not saying that it is impossible that someone gets COVID-19 from these places, but the facts are showing that the protocols we made use of have made a difference.”

Last July, it was revealed that a child support worker at a Luqa SkolaSajf tested positive for COVID-19, but the virus did not spread to other staff members or students.

“Naturally, Skolasajf and the childcare centres aren’t the same as schools, one can’t compare the two,” Bonnici added.

Earlier today, Bonnici said that talks with the Health Authorities to compile a set of guidelines for schools will be concluding in the next few hours.

Following the conclusion of said talks, the Education Ministry will be communicating these guidelines to its stakeholders and then to parents of students.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: 'What I Want Versus What Is Needed': Maltese Teacher Speaks Out On Reality Of Online Lessons

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK