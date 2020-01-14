WATCH: Overflowing Drains Have Turned This Buġibba Street Into A Literal Shithole

Every time it rains, a sewage system in one Buġibba street overflows, spraying literal faeces, urine and toilet paper all over anything nearby. “The drainage system in Triq it-Turisti is 40 years old, and was built for a certain number of apartments,” Ronald Debattista, a local businessman, told Lovin Malta. “Every time it rains, the pipes can’t take it anymore,” he continued. “The pressure pushes up the manhole and all the human waste and toilet paper is pushed onto the street.”

The Buġibba street has been faced with months of poop floating down the street in front of the man’s two businesses, leading to “filthy smells”. And yesterday, it got so bad, that poop started emerging from the pavement. “Yesterday, the manhole didn’t go up, and a part of the pavement raised up,” he said. “If you come today, the shit – excuse my language – is literally all over the place.”

“It’s unacceptable; the flow isn’t big enough, the pipes won’t be big enough to deal with the demand.” Though workers and officials have been sent in the past when the overflow got really bad, they haven’t been able to really address the core problem: the actual drainage system.