WATCH: Outrage After Black Maltese Youths Called ‘Jungle Monkeys’ During George Floyd Discussion

A Maltese man today showed just how deep racial prejudice has seeped into society.

Today’s episode of #CovidCalls discussed local race relations in the wake of the shocking murder of George Floyd by an American police officer.

Two black Maltese youths, Yannick Yankam and Jacon Walker, appeared on Lovin Malta’s talk show to give their personal insights – however, a commenter repeatedly using racist and derogatory language soon caused outrage among viewers.

“Jungle monkeys is all you’re good for, come destroy Malta so I’ll turn you into bits of trash, you black thing,” Melvin Grima said publicly today.

When he was called out for his words, he told people that they clearly “loved black cream” and supported terrorism.