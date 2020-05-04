WATCH: No Penalties For Not Wearing Masks, Robert Abela Confirms As He Calls For ‘Compromise’ Over Price Capping

“If the Superintendent of Public Health issues a directive, then it must be obeyed, regardless whether there are fines or not.”

“The legal notice is clear,” Abela told the press outside court today. “Although there’s no penalties imposed on people who don’t wear masks, the fact that the Superintendent of Public Health has issued a directive means we should comply. I wore a mask inside court too. It’s not an issue of fines but of obeying the directives.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged people to comply with the new directives on wearing face masks on public transport and inside commercial establishments, despite the lack of penalties for those who disobey.

As of today, surgical masks have been capped at 95c and visors at €5, with Economy Minister Silvio Schembri pledging not to tolerate the exaggerated inflation of market prices.

However, pharmacists have warned they have purchased masks in bulk from wholesalers at higher prices than what the new law obliges them to sell them for. The Chamber of Pharmacists has said it wasn’t consulted at all over this decision and has advised pharmacists not to sell any masks or visors at all until it clarifies the situation.

Questioned about this, Abela defended the price caps but for a “compromise solution” which safeguards consumers and pharmacists alike.

“Consultation is ongoing. We aren’t a government that imposes but a government that discusses. We understand pharmacists’ concerns but we must also look at the perspective of people who say [the fixed price] should be cheaper.”

“Our role as government is to look at both positions and find a compromise, but I understand that the price capping is fair for consumers and if we can do more, we will. If some pharmacists went under financially, we can find solutions like we did with other industries.”