WATCH: Nine New COVID-19 Patients Confirmed, Bringing Malta’s Total Up To 393
There are 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.
There were three new patients within the Ħal Far Open Centre, which has a total of 26 cases. They were discovered through 14 random tests conducted yesterday.
The total number of cases is now up to 393. Three patients have died and 44 have officially recovered.
1,051 swabs were carried out yesterday. There have been 19,121 tests so far.
Gauci made it clear that despite the low figure, health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards.
This is developing story
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.
