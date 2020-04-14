د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Nine New COVID-19 Patients Confirmed, Bringing Malta’s Total Up To 393

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

There were three new patients within the Ħal Far Open Centre, which has a total of 26 cases. They were discovered through 14 random tests conducted yesterday.

The total number of cases is now up to 393. Three patients have died and 44 have officially recovered.

1,051 swabs were carried out yesterday. There have been 19,121 tests so far.

Gauci made it clear that despite the low figure, health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards. 

This is developing story

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

Tag someone who needs to watch this

READ NEXT: WATCH LIVE: Follow Superintendent Charmaine Gauci's Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK