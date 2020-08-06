د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Nigerian Women Attacked At Marsa Bus Stop After Refusing To Give Away Their Numbers

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Two Nigerian women were attacked by a foreign man at a bus stop in Marsa after they refused to give him their phone numbers.

The incident happened yesterday, 5th August, at the Balbi Bus Stop in Triq Diċembru Tlettax, police confirmed.

“He tried to talk to my friend and get her number,” one of the victims told Lovin Malta. “Next thing we know, he shoved her and got verbally abusive.”

The perpetrator proceeded to pick up sticks and hit the women, who sustained minor injuries.

“That was when we pulled out our phone and started recording to take to the police,” the victim concluded.

Police investigations are ongoing, as footage is being analysed to help identify the perpetrator.

What do you make of this situation?

READ NEXT: Malta To Get New, 'Technologically Advanced', 'Laser-Engraved' ID Cards

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK