WATCH: Nigerian Women Attacked At Marsa Bus Stop After Refusing To Give Away Their Numbers

Two Nigerian women were attacked by a foreign man at a bus stop in Marsa after they refused to give him their phone numbers.

“He tried to talk to my friend and get her number,” one of the victims told Lovin Malta. “Next thing we know, he shoved her and got verbally abusive.”

The perpetrator proceeded to pick up sticks and hit the women, who sustained minor injuries.

“That was when we pulled out our phone and started recording to take to the police,” the victim concluded.

Police investigations are ongoing, as footage is being analysed to help identify the perpetrator.

