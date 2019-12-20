WATCH: Nexia BT Could Still Get Government Contracts Under Robert Abela, Who Says He Will Wait For Inquiries Before Taking Action On Controversial Firm

Nexia BT’s endless line of government contracts could continue under the tenure of Robert Abela after the Labour Party leadership hopeful said he would wait for pending investigations before blacklisting the controversial accountancy firm from future state contracts.

“I think this all depends on the outcome of investigations. I will always follow one principle, that investigations follow their course, leave institutions to do their work, and according to the outcome of those investigations action is taken,” Abela told Lovin Malta.

In the recently published Egrant Inquiry, Nexia BT’s lack of proper practice was highlighted, with the Magistrate even suggesting that Nexia BT’s Karl Cini might have committed perjury.

While Abela insists he “sincerely” was not aware of the direct orders Nexia BT has acquired since the Labour Party took over power in 2013, a previous report from The Shift News uncovered that the firm received €2.4 million in government contracts, €2 million of which were direct orders.

Meanwhile, Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna also found employment as a consultant within to government, earning a reported €60,000 per year.

When confronted with the black-on-white fact that Nexia BT at the very least set up offshore structures for Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, two of the most critical people in Muscat’s administration, Abela stood by his pending investigation line.

“Everything has to be done with transparency and accountability, if any wrongdoing is found, then they will have to pay the price,” Abela said.

Nexia BT is currently involved with a series of inquiries, but namely features in the on-going inquiry into the Panama Papers scandal.

The company was thrust into the national spotlight after it was revealed that they set up the infamous Panamanian accounts, the mysterious Egrant and the two belonging to Schembri and Mizzi.

While all those involved have denied any wrongdoing, the companies are linked to 17 Black, the Dubai company owned by Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It has long been suspected, but yet to be proven, that the offshore accounts were set-up to funnel in illicit kickbacks from the Electrogas deal, of which Fenech forms part.