WATCH: Naxxar ‘Sniper-Poacher’ Points Gun At NGO Members, Will Be Charged By Police

The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) published a video earlier today in which an individual can be seen wielding a bolt- action rifle in a hunting hide near Naxxar.

Police are expected to press charges against a man who was filmed using an illegal ‘military-style sniper rifle’ to hunt during the closed season.

The footage was captured at around 4 pm on Friday and shows the man scanning the countryside with the rifle before adjusting to face the CABS team who were recording.

The man managed to flee the scene before police arrived, however, thanks to footage gathered by the NGO, they were able to confirm his identity.

He will now face trial for hunting during the closed season, using an ‘automatic rifle’ not approved for hunting and using a forbidden rifle scope for hunting.

“The Malta police have confirmed that they will press charges against a poacher who was filmed on Friday in Naxxar,” the organisation said in a press release.

“As the hunting season is closed our team immediately started filming the man from a distance. The police were able to confirm the identity of the man.”

It is unknown whether the rifle used in the video had been found and confiscated.

Nonetheless, CABS reassured that they will continue to monitor the countryside of Malta and Gozo and report any illegal hunting and bird trapping to the police.

