WATCH: ‘My Daddy Saved Me’: Adorable San Ġwann Six-Year-Old Receives Life-Saving ‘Special Kidney’ Donation From His Own Father

A Maltese boy has opened up about one of the most important gifts he’s ever received – a healthy kidney from his dad.

“Every day I always try to keep my kidneys safe. I really really really love my kidney, and my dad and my mum,” six-year-old Henry says in a new Xarabank interview.

"I was almost gonna die but afterall daddy saved my life" – Henry

Henry needed to have an important operation and was taken to Great Ormond Children’s Hospital in London with the support of L-Istrina. While there, he knew his father was in a nearby hospital having his kidney removed for him.

He knew that his father was happy to give him the kidney, but he didn’t know how his dad’s operation was going since he was in another hospital. But then he saw and heard the flashes and sirens of some ambulances.

“One of them had my kidney in it and they had to go zooming fast to go to my hospital!” Henry recounted.

Though he was just four-years-old at the time, Henry knew how important the transplant was.

“I think they might have said I was almost going to die but after all daddy saved my life,” Henry said.

“I was four when they did that transplant, and of course L-Istrina helped me,” Henry continued,” and it’s really good and I’m really happy that I’m donating money because it’s so good that we’re donating, we have to donate money to help the children who are sick.”