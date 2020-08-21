WATCH: Muscat Insists He Is Not Under Investigation For Caruana Galizia Murder, Refuses To Say Whether He Still Meets Keith Schembri
Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat revealed that he is not under investigation for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in comments following his interrogation at the police depot.
His interrogation, Muscat said, focused on previous statements given that are already in the public domain. Muscat was called in at roughly 1.20pm.
Muscat said he answered all the necessary questions, which he said were mainly focused around a statement murder suspect Yorgen Fenech gave the police last November. He said the answers he gave the police were “practically all” in the public domain.
Muscat refused to comments on allegations facing Keith Schembri and refused to say whether or not he still meets him.
“I meet everyone,” he said.
Muscat also insisted that he had paid the ultimate price for Schembri and his government’s links to the case by resigning as Prime Minister.
Muscat also had a close relationship with Fenech. Beyond allegedly sharing a secret WhatsApp group with Schembri and Fenech, he also invited Fenech to his exclusive birthday party.
Fenech is also linked to major corruption allegations. Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as a target client of the Panamanian accounts of Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.
A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million from Baratzada through ABLV Bank.
Fenech is one of the main shareholders of the Electrogas deal.
Recently it was revealed that 17 Black was also allegedly used so Fenech could pocket millions through Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.
What do you think of the latest development? Comment below