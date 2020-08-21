WATCH: Muscat Insists He Is Not Under Investigation For Caruana Galizia Murder, Refuses To Say Whether He Still Meets Keith Schembri

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat revealed that he is not under investigation for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in comments following his interrogation at the police depot.

His interrogation, Muscat said, focused on previous statements given that are already in the public domain. Muscat was called in at roughly 1.20pm.

Muscat said he answered all the necessary questions, which he said were mainly focused around a statement murder suspect Yorgen Fenech gave the police last November. He said the answers he gave the police were “practically all” in the public domain.

Muscat refused to comments on allegations facing Keith Schembri and refused to say whether or not he still meets him.

“I meet everyone,” he said.

Muscat also insisted that he had paid the ultimate price for Schembri and his government’s links to the case by resigning as Prime Minister.