د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Mqabba Killing: Victims Found In A Car Right After Fireworks Festival

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Two men who were shot in Mqabba last night, one of whom was killed, were found by police in a car together.

Their identities have yet to be officially confirmed but ONE News has reported that they’re cousins.

The incident occurred at around 11:30pm last night, right after the Mqabba edition of the Malta International Fireworks Festival had ended. Several people were walking back home or to their cars when they stumbled upon this crime scene.

A witness told Lovin Malta that there were children and families everywhere and there was a lot of commotion as police controlled the crowds.

A police spokesperson confirmed they will issue more details later today, possibly through a press conference.

READ NEXT: 'The Happiest Day Of Our Lives': Maltese MEP Welcomes New Baby Daughter Into The World

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK