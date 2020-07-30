WATCH: Mqabba Killing: Victims Found In A Car Right After Fireworks Festival

Their identities have yet to be officially confirmed but ONE News has reported that they’re cousins.

Two men who were shot in Mqabba last night, one of whom was killed, were found by police in a car together.

The incident occurred at around 11:30pm last night, right after the Mqabba edition of the Malta International Fireworks Festival had ended. Several people were walking back home or to their cars when they stumbled upon this crime scene.

A witness told Lovin Malta that there were children and families everywhere and there was a lot of commotion as police controlled the crowds.

A police spokesperson confirmed they will issue more details later today, possibly through a press conference.