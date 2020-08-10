WATCH: Motorist Shocked To See Minister Attempting Dangerous Manoeuvre On Maltese Road

د . إAEDSRر . س

Reckless driving in Malta is commonplace, but one motorist was shocked to see a minister’s car attempting a dangerous manoeuvre along one of Malta’s roads.

Video footage sent to Lovin Malta shows the car of Anton Refalo, the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights, driving on Triq Għajn Tuffieħa, overtaking several cars on what seems to be an uninterrupted strip.

“He was driving recklessly behind us, then I saw him whiz past four cars like they were nothing,” the person said.

A ministerial spokesperson said that the driver felt there was no danger when attempting the manoeuvre, saying that he passed along an interrupted line.

They did concede that the driver should have used his indicator when overtaking. The driver would not be making the same mistake, the spokesperson said.

Refalo is not the only cabinet member to face criticism over driving infringements. Recently, the car belonging to Parliamentary Secretary for Sport Clifton Grima was spotted using a St Julian’s bus stop as a parking space.

