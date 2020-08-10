WATCH: Motorist Shocked To See Minister Attempting Dangerous Manoeuvre On Maltese Road

Reckless driving in Malta is commonplace, but one motorist was shocked to see a minister’s car attempting a dangerous manoeuvre along one of Malta’s roads.

Video footage sent to Lovin Malta shows the car of Anton Refalo, the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights, driving on Triq Għajn Tuffieħa, overtaking several cars on what seems to be an uninterrupted strip.

“He was driving recklessly behind us, then I saw him whiz past four cars like they were nothing,” the person said.