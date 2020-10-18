WATCH: Miżieb Deal An ‘Electoral Plot’ Say BirdLife As FKNK Ask For Closer Cooperation With Environmentalists

د . إAEDSRر . س

Attacks on activists, vandalism and public access to woodlands are just some of the key points that Maltese environmentalists and hunters disagree on, even decades later.

Lovin Malta toured the green areas in Mellieħa’s Miżieb with hunting association FKNK and environmentalist group BirdLife to see why the recent three-year government deal to give priority access and maintenance rights to FKNK members exposed a long-time problem in Malta.

BirdLife President Darryl Grima called the Memorandum of Understanding a “land grab” and Head of Conservation Nik Barbara spoke of masses of dead birds activists found around the Miżieb areas.

FKNK PRO Lucas Micallef called for greater cooperation between hunters and environmentalist groups, saying that such unity could be found in other European countries. He also invited the general public to visit the area if they hadn’t before and reminded them to stay on the footpaths for their own safety.

