WATCH: Miriam Dalli Reveals She’s Personally In Favour Of Recreational Use Of Cannabis
Malta’s latest MP Miriam Dalli has revealed she’s personally in favour for the introduction of recreational use of cannabis. However, she maintained it was a complex issue with varied opinions and merited a proper discussion.
Speaking to Peppi Azzopardi in Xarabank’s latest episode aired on Lovin Malta, Dalli explained that despite her personal opinion, the country would need to speak a wide range of people to achieve a balance on the issue.
“Look at people who deal with drug addiction, for example, they are totally against it. What I believe might not necessarily be the best way forward,” she said.
Dalli said that nation finally needs a proper discussion on the issue that takes into account scientific studies on cannabis use.
The government has long been working on a legislative framework sensitive to cannabis users. However, it seems to have stalled.
Last 4/20, the unofficial international day dedicated to cannabis users’ rights, Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rosianne Cutajar published a video citing the results of a study which found that over 40,000 people in Malta have used cannabis.
Dalli is expected to command a powerful ministerial position within the coming weeks and months. It remains to be seen whether the issue will fall under her duties. However, her influence could have a massive effect on some progress in the discussion.
