WATCH: Miriam Dalli Reveals She’s Personally In Favour Of Recreational Use Of Cannabis

Malta’s latest MP Miriam Dalli has revealed she’s personally in favour for the introduction of recreational use of cannabis. However, she maintained it was a complex issue with varied opinions and merited a proper discussion.

Speaking to Peppi Azzopardi in Xarabank’s latest episode aired on Lovin Malta, Dalli explained that despite her personal opinion, the country would need to speak a wide range of people to achieve a balance on the issue.

“Look at people who deal with drug addiction, for example, they are totally against it. What I believe might not necessarily be the best way forward,” she said.