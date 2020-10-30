WATCH: Miriam Dalli Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Allegations That Plagued Joseph Muscat’s Administration But Says It Shouldn’t Overshadow His Good Work

“I worked to make sure changes happen and I feel happy when these changes happen. I believe like many other people in Malta that Joseph Muscat changed a lot of things in the country. These are facts,” she said.

Speaking on an exclusive Xarabank’s episode aired on Lovin Malta, Dalli explained that every Prime Minister has faced the good and bad, but it shouldn’t mean reduce from the work he did.

Miriam Dalli revealed she still feels “betrayed” by the corruption allegations and links to the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination that plagued former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s administration. However, she maintained that it should overshadow the major changes Muscat was able to introduce.

Dalli described the assassination itself as a stain on Maltese history but noted that criminal proceedings had already begun against some people involved in the murder.

“Other cases never even reached this point,” she continued.

Dalli backed the court procedure, insisting that a lot has changed in the last nine months, in a reference to the resignations of former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and former Attorney General Peter Grech.

Muscat himself was forced to resign as Prime Minister because of the allegations, eventually stepping away from parliament a few weeks ago. Dalli was the one to take his seat through co-option. She said she supported his resignation.

Muscat has been linked to the assassination ever since the arrest of Yorgen Fenech. In a sensational statement following his arrest in November 2019, Fenech told police that Muscat was one of three people who knew about the murder plot after the fact.

He claims he even spoke with Muscat about the assassination on two occasions. The first at Castille, the second at Muscat’s exclusive birthday bash at Girgenti.

Fenech was invited to Muscat’s exclusive birthday party at Girgenti in 2019, where he gifted the former Prime Minister three bottles of expensive Petrus wine. One of the bottles was a 1974 vintage (Muscat’s birth year), and two of them were 2007 vintages (the year Muscat’s twin daughters were born).

On another occasion in 2014, Fenech handed Muscat a luxury limited-edition Bvlgari watch commemorating Malta’s ascent into the EU. All of the gifts have since shown up on an official registry, which was published almost a month after the allegations first emerged.

It has also been confirmed by inspectors that Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech had a shared WhatsApp group between themselves. Fenech has said the three men “were like brothers”.

What do you think of Dalli’s comments? Comment below