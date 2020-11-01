WATCH: Miriam Dalli Eyes Transforming Malta’s Pollution Policy And Focus On Green Economy

“We should be a leader in the field not just for our children, but for ourselves too, the effects on our health would be immediate,” she said.

Dalli has already made a name for herself on the European stage for her climate change policies, earning her a spot among some of the most influential MEPs. In an interview on Xarabank aired by Lovin Malta, Dalli made it clear that she was ready to bring that energy into local politics.

Newly-appointed MP Miriam Dalli might be downplaying a suspected imminent Cabinet role, but she still identified the green economy and pollution issues as a key priority for her in the future.

Dalli was quick to say that a lot had been done to help Malta’s air quality, referencing the Electrogas project despite the controversy surrounding the deal at the moment.

Asked specifically on this year’s budget, Dalli said she would have liked to see more concrete measures in reducing pollution on the island.

“It is a primary issue for our health and environment, we now need concrete proposals,” she said.

Dalli did praise an initiative for green bonds but said it does not go far enough and would like to see greater investment to give more power to the green economy.

Dalli was only recently co-opted into parliament. However, sources have suggested that she could be leading a super-ministry of her own, with Energy and Transport falling under her portfolio.

She would not be drawn into the suggestion, telling host Peppi Azzopardi that she returned to Maltese politics to contribute any way she can.

Dalli revealed that Prime Minister Robert Abela had personally called her to ask if she would be willing to come back to the country. She said it was time to start helping out over here.

She dismissed suggestions that she was somehow eying the top post, explaining her support was fully behind Abela.

