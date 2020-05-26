WATCH: Migrants Chant Labour Party Anthem Aboard Captain Morgan Ferry Outside Maltese Waters

Video footage has emerged of migrants chanting the Partit Laburista anthem ‘Viva l-Labour’ aboard one of the Captain Morgan ferries currently docked outside Maltese waters.

The video, which is being published by Lovin Malta, offers the first glimpse of life aboard the ferries for the migrants, some of whom have been kept there for just under a month.

It shows a group of ostensibly Maltese men orchestrating the ‘Viva l-Labour’ anthem as the migrants cheer, dance and clap their hands. One of these Maltese men is then hoisted into the air to more cheers from the migrants.

Malta has adopted an unorthodox policy to migrant rescues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the island closing its ports to migrants and with barely any assistance offered by EU member states, Malta has decided to house migrants picked up by its armed forces aboard vessels usually used for day tours and parties.