WATCH: Migrants Call For ‘Freedom’ During Vocal Protest In Ħal Far Detention Centre

A protest has kicked off at the Ħal Far Detention Centre with migrants calling for freedom and better living conditions in a protest unrelated to the COVID-19 quarantine measures.

The protest took place at the Ħal Far Detention Centre, which is behind the soldier’s barracks in the village. It is a different building entirely from the Ħal Far Open Centre, which is currently under quarantine after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Migrants waved shirts from inside the building they are living in and cried out ‘Freedom’.

Police officers and soldiers are on the scene, and though the migrants are chanting and making noise, there has been no evidence of violence and the situation is reportedly under control.

There are regular issues with the state of living conditions in detention centres for migrants in Malta, with many calling for more liberties in the face of being locked up with little information or hope.

Residents are meant to be kept for a maximum of six weeks upon arrival and after being processed – however, oftentimes their detention can last much longer, leading to frustration among the population.

