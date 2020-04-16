WATCH: Migrants Call For ‘Freedom’ During Vocal Protest In Ħal Far Detention Centre

A protest has kicked off at the Ħal Far Detention Centre with migrants calling for freedom and better living conditions in a protest unrelated to the COVID-19 quarantine measures.

The protest took place at the Ħal Far Detention Centre, which is behind the soldier’s barracks in the village. It is a different building entirely from the Ħal Far Open Centre, which is currently under quarantine after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Migrants waved shirts from inside the building they are living in and cried out ‘Freedom’.

Police officers and soldiers are on the scene, and though the migrants are chanting and making noise, there has been no evidence of violence and the situation is reportedly under control.