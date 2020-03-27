WATCH: MEP Miriam Dalli Warns Against ‘Big Brother’ Surveillance Tactics To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

“We’ve seen this in a number of countries and this is the balance that must be reached. When governments act like Big Brother, initially using bracelets to check people’s temperature but then also using to check their location and who they’re meeting with… if these measures outlive this crisis, it will be a serious issue.”

“Some governments will say that it’s necessary for a temporary period of time and people will agree, but what usually happens is that these temporary measures outlive the crisis,” she said.

Appearing as a guest on Lovin Malta’s new discussion show #CovidCalls, Dalli voiced scepticism about surveillance measures to track COVID-19 patients and enforce quarantine that have been implemented in China and Israel.

Dalli was responding to a call by tech entrepreneur Gege Gatt for governments to make use of artificial intelligence to help combat the virus.

“In AI, we’re rethinking whether we should wear electronic bracelets to inform governments on what our heart rate and temperature is,” Gatt said. “Technology is an enabling factor, an opportunity for humanity to use science to its benefit. How can it help countries, especially those with poor health care systems, fight pandemics?”

While voicing scepticism about surveillance tactics, Dalli urged governments worldwide to use this period of crisis as a window of opportunity to invest in green economies.

“We won’t go back to normality but to something different that will become the new normal,” she said. “I hope we see this as a window of opportunity to invest in economies that help our environment and our planet.”

“If we really want to try to minimise the risk of returning to this situation, we must rethink what we’ve done so far and invest in economies that can help heal our planet.”

As a case in point, she said she hopes the new and sudden trend towards teleworking outlives the crisis, arguing that it helps ease the traffic burden and helps people reach a work-life balance.

“I think these new normalities can last for longer if we have the vision to invest in them so as to help our planet,” she said. “We should spend money on cleaner energy instead of fossil fuels and we should rethink the way transport works. We shouldn’t go back to how we were doing things and to our traditional economic and business models but we should think of innovative ways to deal with this new normality.”

Should Malta introduce wristbands to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus?