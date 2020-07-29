WATCH: Mellieħa Councillor Flags Off-Roaders’ Disregard For Other’s Property

Mellieħa councillor Ivan Castillo has flagged a mounting problem that may be going unnoticed in the countryside: off-roaders driving over rubble walls and fields, destroying precious third-party property.

“I will never accept or allow anyone to carelessly and irresponsibly cause damage to public or third party property, in particular where our beautiful countryside is concerned,” Castillo said in a Facebook post.

He proposed a solution of erecting steel barriers at the beginning of such dirt paths to ensure the maintenance and protection of environmental sites.