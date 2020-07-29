د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Mellieħa Councillor Flags Off-Roaders’ Disregard For Other’s Property

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Mellieħa councillor Ivan Castillo has flagged a mounting problem that may be going unnoticed in the countryside: off-roaders driving over rubble walls and fields, destroying precious third-party property.

“I will never accept or allow anyone to carelessly and irresponsibly cause damage to public or third party property, in particular where our beautiful countryside is concerned,” Castillo said in a Facebook post.

He proposed a solution of erecting steel barriers at the beginning of such dirt paths to ensure the maintenance and protection of environmental sites.

I wll never accept or allow anyone to carelessly and irresponsibly cause damage to public or third party property, in…

Posted by Ivan Castillo on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Similar problems have also erupted in the vicinity of the salt pans in Selmun and plans to put more steel barriers are in place.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Castillo said that salt pans are at the heart of Mellieħa’s heritage and culture and the damage that is being sustained by them can no longer be tolerated.

The Mellieħa councillor also told Lovin Malta that he would be happy to talk with the government about allocating specific places where their sport can be practised without damaging years worth of work from the farmers’ side.

Tell us what you think of this in the comments

READ NEXT: Malta's Workers To Benefit From Added Day Of Leave

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK