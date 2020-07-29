WATCH: Mellieħa Councillor Flags Off-Roaders’ Disregard For Other’s Property
Mellieħa councillor Ivan Castillo has flagged a mounting problem that may be going unnoticed in the countryside: off-roaders driving over rubble walls and fields, destroying precious third-party property.
“I will never accept or allow anyone to carelessly and irresponsibly cause damage to public or third party property, in particular where our beautiful countryside is concerned,” Castillo said in a Facebook post.
He proposed a solution of erecting steel barriers at the beginning of such dirt paths to ensure the maintenance and protection of environmental sites.
Posted by Ivan Castillo on Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Similar problems have also erupted in the vicinity of the salt pans in Selmun and plans to put more steel barriers are in place.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Castillo said that salt pans are at the heart of Mellieħa’s heritage and culture and the damage that is being sustained by them can no longer be tolerated.
The Mellieħa councillor also told Lovin Malta that he would be happy to talk with the government about allocating specific places where their sport can be practised without damaging years worth of work from the farmers’ side.