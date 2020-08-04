WATCH: Massive Explosion Rips Through Beirut Leaving At Least Ten Dead And Hundreds Wounded
A major blast has ripped through the capital city of Lebanon.
According to the latest reports out of Beirut, and at least ten people were killed in the explosion, and hundreds more have been injured. It is believed the explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut and severely damaged the surrounding areas.
Video of the explosion shows a large mushroom cloud forming as buildings nearby crumble due to the force from the blast.
Footage of the massive explosion at #Beirut port a short while ago. It’s truly frightening. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/OZ0hZ5SwlC
— Nader Itayim | نادر ایتیّم (@ncitayim) August 4, 2020
The explosion comes as the country is gripped in a trial over the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.
It is believed Hariri’s house was destroyed in the blast.
Malta features a close-knit Lebanese community, with many Lebanese resterauters and businessmen working on the island.