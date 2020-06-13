WATCH: Mass In Malta Opens Today, What Do You Need To Know?

Mass in Malta will finally reopen its doors today after months being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the same weekend Roman Catholics celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi honouring the Eucharist.

Strict restrictions will be put in the place, with Malta’s churches required to follow principles of ensuring the use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and social distancing.

The number of people inside a church will be limited.

People who are unable to go to mass should not feel compelled to do so. The Curia will continue airing sermons on TVM and social media for the time being.

For communion, the priest will be asked to wear a visor while also washing his hands with sanitiser. The priest will gently place the host in the patron’s hand and ensure there is no physical contact.

Holy communions and confirmations set to take place throughout the next few months will be allowed, subject to the same conditions.

Mosques in Malta opened its doors yesterday. Individuals in the Islamic Centre will split prayer times into four different time slots; 1:15, 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00pm.

People attending will need to bring their own prayer carpet, and must wear a mask or visor at all times.

