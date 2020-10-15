WATCH: Mark Laurence’s Girlfriend Calls To Get An Abortion On Prime Time TV Segment

After Joseph Muscat’s televised pro-choice confession, local leading TV host Mark Laurence Zammit dove a little deeper into abortion for this week’s episode of L-Erbgħa Fost Il-Ġimgħa.

It featured a panel of activists and experts from both sides of the abortion debate, an American doctor who allegedly performed thousands of abortions before a change of heart and even a woman who had two abortions… and also had a change of heart (coincidence or bias? You be the judge).

And to top it all off Mark Laurence’s girlfriend Deborah Francalanza, one of the show’s producers, tried to walk a mile in the shoes of Maltese women seeking to terminate by making phone calls to try book an abortion…

… and it sounds like all of us ordering nuggets at a McDonald’s drive-thru.