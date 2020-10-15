WATCH: Mark Laurence’s Girlfriend Calls To Get An Abortion On Prime Time TV Segment

د . إAEDSRر . س

After Joseph Muscat’s televised pro-choice confession, local leading TV host Mark Laurence Zammit dove a little deeper into abortion for this week’s episode of L-Erbgħa Fost Il-Ġimgħa.

It featured a panel of activists and experts from both sides of the abortion debate, an American doctor who allegedly performed thousands of abortions before a change of heart and even a woman who had two abortions… and also had a change of heart (coincidence or bias? You be the judge).

And to top it all off Mark Laurence’s girlfriend Deborah Francalanza, one of the show’s producers, tried to walk a mile in the shoes of Maltese women seeking to terminate by making phone calls to try book an abortion…

… and it sounds like all of us ordering nuggets at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

*Ring*

Answer machine: “Hello?”

“Hello, can I have an abortion?”

Clearly, the research team wanted to dig as deep as possible into the taboo issue. And while there were some big misses with the lineup, it was still very, very interesting.

Francalanza even reacted to the segment, saying she loved taking part in the investigative work. 

“Loved doing this feature! The million-dollar question which I have been debating with myself for years! Is abortion ever justified? I tend to be pro-life, but at the same time, I am also pro-good quality of life…”

Apart from all this, be sure to check out the show for notable guests like seasoned lawyer Giovanni Bonello, feminist lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic, pro-choice doctor Isabel Stabile as well as Konrad Borg and Nicola Micallef Stafrace from Doctors for Life.

Whatever you feel about abortion this segment probably didn’t budge your position, but it’s still super entertaining and insightful.

What did you make of this week’s episode? 

