WATCH: Maria Efimova, Pilatus Bank Whistleblower, Explains Why She Denied Having Documents To Magistrate… Even Though She Did

Maria Efimova, the former Pilatus Bank employee turned whistleblower, has spoken up for the first time since the entire Egrant enquiry was made public earlier this week.

In a live interview with David Thake, the former PN deputy mayor of St. Paul’s Bay, Efimova and her husband say she is ready to submit important financial documents for forensic testing if she is granted whistleblower status and protection from prosecution as well as having a crowdfunding campaign cover the expensive costs.

Efimova is said to have found documents indicating declarations of trust allegedly showing Egrant belongs to Michelle Muscat, the wife of Joseph Muscat, inside a safe in the bank’s kitchen and taken a copy.

Importantly, she explains the reason she didn’t hand over these essential documents to Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, instead denying having the documents when questioned by him.

“I didn’t give him the copies, or any other documents of the company Egrant, and the reason is the magistrate told me that even if I did give him the copies it would be evidence that was acquired in an illegal way,” Efimova said. “Then I would have a problem. That was the reason that I did not give the copies to the magistrate.”

She also said that another reason she didn’t submit the copies was that “the police and government in Malta cannot be considered independent”.

However, she confirmed she did still have the documents, and says she “stands by her words”.

Efimova had been warned by the magistrate that if she had obtained something in an illegal way and without whistleblower status, it can be used against her.

“That’s why I said I didn’t have access at that moment,” she said.

“So essentially,” David Thake clarifies, “you were told to tell us what you know, but if what you know you came to know through covert means, underhanded means such as opening a file you weren’t supposed to or taking a document that you weren’t supposed to, then you could be liable for criminal prosecution?”

“Yes, exactly for this reason,” she said.

“So then you said you need to be careful… and then later in the inquiry he called you a liar, and at the end of the inquiry he says police should take action against you because you are a liar,” Thake said.