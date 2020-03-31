WATCH: Mandatory Screening To Be Introduced For All Passengers Boarding Gozo Channel

د . إAEDSRر . س

All passengers taking the Gozo Channel will have to go through mandatory screening to test for symptoms related to COVID-19.

The screening will now be mandatory and will be carried out before passengers board the ship.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri announced the news earlier today while also reminding the Maltese and Gozo population that non-essential travel between the two islands is discouraged.

 

Mandatory screening will come into effect this Friday morning, 3rd of April.

Camilleri also stated that leisure visits will no longer be allowed and people will only be allowed to cross the channel in these cases:

  • Work
  • Medical reasons
  • Family visiting patients recovering in hospital
  • Visits to relatives
  • Goods
  • Returning to the original home

