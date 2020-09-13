WATCH: Man Thrown To The Floor As Brawl Erupts Outside Paceville Lounge
A brawl erupted outside of a central Paceville lounge last night, with a man being thrown to the ground as furniture is thrown on top of him.
In the video, which was sent to Lovin Malta, a man in a white shirt can be seen going down as at least four other men surround him, continuing to attack him.
Security soon intervenes, stopping the fight from continuing as other passersby also step in to separate the men.
When contacted, a police spokesperson said no formal police reports were made over the brawl last night. It is unknown what led to the fight in the first place.