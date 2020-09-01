WATCH: Man Carrying Wine Bottle Opener Arrested In Buġibba
A police operation to arrest a man being disorderly in the streets of Buġibba was undertaken today.
At around 3pm, police received a report of a man making noise and acting disorderly in Triq il-Ġifen, police told Lovin Malta. When officers arrived on the street, they noticed that the man was carrying a wine bottle opener.
Police officers ordered him to drop the opener, to which he refused and began offending the officers, a police spokesman said.
After disobeying police orders, the man began shouting aggressively. Officers wanted to neutralise the man without using weapons and decided to physically restrain him, which they did successfully.
The moment, which was captured on video, received widespread praise online.
The man was arrested after being restrained. No one was injured in the incident.