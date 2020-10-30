WATCH: Maltese Policeman Forced To Reverse Car To Break Up Street Fight

A policeman was forced to enter someone’s car and reverse it for them after the driver kept driving into a parked car in front of it.

In a video uploaded by the Facebook page Buzzolotti, two women can be seen reacting strongly after another driver drives into a parked car right in front of them.

The police officer then tells the driver to get out of the vehicle, before entering their car himself (with a random passenger still seated there) and reversing it away.

However, the strange incident only gets weirder when the driver steps out of the car and is seen to hit one of the original two women, only making them angrier, leading to one of them pushing her back.