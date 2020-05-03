WATCH: Maltese Music Artists Unite For Our Elderly Loved Ones With Cover Of ‘Keep Me In Mind’

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s been 25 years since Keep Me In Mind was stuck in our heads. Back in 1995,  Mike Spiteri placed 10th for Malta in the Eurovision with his soulful ballad.

Now he’s back, alongside 19 other Maltese music artists performing from their homes, to pay tribute to our elderly loved ones and their carers.

 

The video features: Amber, Brooke Borg, Claudette Pace, Chris Gatt (The Travellers), Dav.Jr, Destiny, Eliana Gomez Blanco, Gaia Cauchi, Ivan Grech, Joe Demicoli, Justin Galea (Djun), Kevin Paul Calleja, La Barokka, Lapes, Luke Chappell, Matthew James Borg, Michela Pace, Nadine Axisa and Nedved Galea.

This Keep Me In Mind tribute will form part of Malta Together’s concert of gratitude which will air tonight at 9pm on Lovin Malta’s Facebook Page.

Keep Me In Mind was written by Ray Agius and Alfred C. Sant.

The video was edited by V Squared Media.

Special thanks to the residents and carers at CareMalta for sharing some of their calls and memories with us.

Share the video with your elderly loved ones to show how much you’re missing them!

