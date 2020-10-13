WATCH: Maltese Man Says He Had Sex With Animals But Is Now Seeking Help

A 27-year-old Maltese man has opened up anonymously about how he has been having sex with animals for the past five years.

On the TVM show Popolin, the man said he grew up with animals on his father’s farm and started having sex with them around five years ago.

“We always had animals around us, we slept close to them, and the attraction started around five years ago,” the man said candidly, without specifying which farm animals he had sex with.

He said he started practicing bestiality after realising he couldn’t hold down a relationship with a woman.

“You know how it is… they’ll either cheat on you, on you’ll break up, even married people break up. I told myself that if something feels good, you should keep on doing it.”

He decided to seek help after his cousin intervened, having seen the recent report of a man who was arrested for having sex with sheep in St Julian’s.

“I’ll see how to solve this problem and then let God decide, but what’s wrong is wrong and it’s important not to repeat your mistakes,” he said.

Calls have been growing for the criminalisation of bestiality following two cases in St Julian’s and Gozo, and Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo called for the introduction of harsher bestiality laws.

Lawyer Etienne Savona has warned that this legal lacuna means Malta risks becoming a global hotspot for tourists who want to have sex with animals.

