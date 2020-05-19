WATCH: Maltese Frontliners: ‘You Thanked Us, Now We Thank You’

Malta’s frontliners have come together to thank the public for abiding by the health and social distancing guidelines throughout the pandemic.

In a video released by the government’s official page for COVID-19 updates, workers on the frontline including doctors, police, soldiers and even an appearance by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci expressed their gratitude to the Maltese public.

“We are proud to protect you and now with the country on the road to normality, I humbly want you to make this success your own. Take care of each other in these unprecedented times,” one soldier said.

Watch the video here