د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Maltese Frontliners: ‘You Thanked Us, Now We Thank You’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s frontliners have come together to thank the public for abiding by the health and social distancing guidelines throughout the pandemic.

In a video released by the government’s official page for COVID-19 updates, workers on the frontline including doctors, police, soldiers and even an appearance by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci expressed their gratitude to the Maltese public.

“We are proud to protect you and now with the country on the road to normality, I humbly want you to make this success your own. Take care of each other in these unprecedented times,” one soldier said. 

Watch the video here

Tag someone who needs to see this

READ NEXT: 98.7% of Malta's Closed COVID-19 Cases Have Recovered

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK