WATCH: Maltese Elderly Home Is Treated To A Day Of Pampering With Haircuts And Blow-Dries To Keep Them Looking Good Throughout COVID-19

The thought of being locked up inside all day while COVID-19 continues to spread is daunting, especially for our elderly who have no choice but to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

But for the woman of the Simblija Care Home, it isn’t all that bad and the elderly home was treated to a day of luxury, pampering and, most importantly hair cuts, thanks to the generosity of AX Care.

The female residents of Simblija Care Home were spoiled with hair cuts, blow-dries and other cosmetic treatments, something that is considered a luxury in this day and age.

So pleased they were with the pampering session that one of the residents burst into song, Doris Day’s Que Sera Sera to be exact.

While the rest of us are reeling for haircuts and a spa day, it’s great to see AX Care go out of their way and show their support and love for our elderly by spoiling them with a day of pampering. God forbid you ever see a nanna who hasn’t had her hair done!

