WATCH: Maltese Dancer Brings Tears To Judge’s Eyes On Malta’s Got Talent

Warren Bonello is an experienced Maltese dancer – but he took to the stage for a solemn and emotional performance that he dedicated to his students during these tough times.

A Maltese dancer’s beautiful choreography and dedication captured the hearts of Maltese viewers and the four judges on Malta’s Got Talent.

Looking vulnerable on stage, he spoke of his love for his students, how he treats them like families, before dedicating his performance to Rebecca, a student who was battling cancer and receiving treatment.

Judge Maxine Aquilina couldn’t hold back the tears, saying she knew Warren and respected his talent and dedication.

Invariably, he received four yeses, and is heading on to the next stage of the competition.

