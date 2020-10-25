د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Maltese Dancer Brings Tears To Judge’s Eyes On Malta’s Got Talent

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Maltese dancer’s beautiful choreography and dedication captured the hearts of Maltese viewers and the four judges on Malta’s Got Talent.

Warren Bonello is an experienced Maltese dancer – but he took to the stage for a solemn and emotional performance that he dedicated to his students during these tough times. 

Looking vulnerable on stage, he spoke of his love for his students, how he treats them like families, before dedicating his performance to Rebecca, a student who was battling cancer and receiving treatment.

Judge Maxine Aquilina couldn’t hold back the tears, saying she knew Warren and respected his talent and dedication.

Invariably, he received four yeses, and is heading on to the next stage of the competition.

Share this if you loved Warren’s performance

READ NEXT: WATCH: World-Travelling Girl Has Judges And Viewers Clapping Along On Malta's Got Talent

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK