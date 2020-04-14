WATCH: Maltese Activist Ends Castille Protest After Meeting Prime Minister But Leaves A Message Behind Him

Xandru Cassar, the young Maltese man who spent the night camping outside Castille in protest of Malta closing down its ports to migrants, ended his peaceful protest last night. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela, Xandru took to a Facebook video to announce that he has ended his peaceful protest but will continue to campaign for migrants stuck in the Mediterranean sea.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and all the people who I don’t know who supported me,” he said. Xandru also mentioned that the Prime Minister told him he will get in touch with him again to discuss the topic. “I am going to keep working to make sure that those people who are out at sea find a safe port. As a Maltese population, we shouldn’t let people drown.” Before packing up his tent, Xandru left a banner on the facade of Castille with the words ‘Don’t Let Them Drown.’