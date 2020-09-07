WATCH: Malta’s September Thunderstorms Light Up The Night Sky

Malta’s summer dry spell was pretty much smashed yesterday as the island got its first taste of rain in months – and boy are we thankful.

For the first time in what feels like ages, Malta’s temperatures sat well below the 30 degree Celsius mark throughout the day as showers were felt all over the island.

As the sun set however, showers turned a bit more aggressive, with some storm chasers catching scenic shots of lightning striking above various points of the island.