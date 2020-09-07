WATCH: Malta’s September Thunderstorms Light Up The Night Sky
Malta’s summer dry spell was pretty much smashed yesterday as the island got its first taste of rain in months – and boy are we thankful.
For the first time in what feels like ages, Malta’s temperatures sat well below the 30 degree Celsius mark throughout the day as showers were felt all over the island.
As the sun set however, showers turned a bit more aggressive, with some storm chasers catching scenic shots of lightning striking above various points of the island.
From Żabbar to Żejtun, Malta’s skies were well lit up – and it looks like everyone’s hungry for more.
If you’re a bit of a pluviophile yourself (that is, someone who loves rain), we’ve got some good news for you.
Malta International Airport’s weather forecast is showing that today’s overcast skies just might result in a thunderstorm later today.
But if that’s the case, we suggest you savour the rain, because the rest of the week is set to be overwhelmingly dry, with the weather fluctuating between sunny and partly cloudy up until next Sunday.