د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Malta’s September Thunderstorms Light Up The Night Sky

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s summer dry spell was pretty much smashed yesterday as the island got its first taste of rain in months – and boy are we thankful.

For the first time in what feels like ages, Malta’s temperatures sat well below the 30 degree Celsius mark throughout the day as showers were felt all over the island.

As the sun set however, showers turned a bit more aggressive, with some storm chasers catching scenic shots of lightning striking above various points of the island.

From Żabbar to Żejtun, Malta’s skies were well lit up – and it looks like everyone’s hungry for more.

If you’re a bit of a pluviophile yourself (that is, someone who loves rain), we’ve got some good news for you.

Malta International Airport’s weather forecast is showing that today’s overcast skies just might result in a thunderstorm later today.

But if that’s the case, we suggest you savour the rain, because the rest of the week is set to be overwhelmingly dry, with the weather fluctuating between sunny and partly cloudy up until next Sunday.

Tag a friend who loves rain.

READ NEXT: Flight Forced To Emergency Land In Malta As Woman Gives Birth

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK