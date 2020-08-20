WATCH: Malta’s Schools Should Go Back Online, Majority Of Educators Say In Survey

Schools are set to reopen next month but it seems like the majority of educators aren’t exactly keen on the idea.

A survey conducted by the Union of Professional Educators, Malta’s minority teachers’ union, among 1,285 members showed that 87% would rather schools return to an online learning system next month.

Meanwhile, 81.5% said they wouldn’t feel comfortable in a room full of children and 86% said they wouldn’t feel comfortable sending their own children to school.

“This is a big problem and educators know that children are suffering both mentally and psychologically,” UPE executive head Graham Sansone said in an interview with Lovin Daily. “Learning isn’t just just from textbooks but is also about the social dynamic. However, we’re living in a new normal and parents have called us up to express their concerns about sending their children to school.”