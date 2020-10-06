WATCH: Malta’s Prime Minister Shoots Down Grech’s Calls For National Migration Debate And ElectroGas Public Inquiry

Newly-appointed PN Leader Bernard Grech had a tense first meeting with Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela who he said rejected his demands for a national conference on migration and a public inquiry into the ElectroGas deal.

“[Abela] went on monologues, but I think he is still not understanding what I am trying to say,” Grech told Lovin Malta following his swearing-in as an MP.

Grech held his first official meeting with Abela today. Grech revealed that Abela would not be swayed on opening a public inquiry into ElectroGas deal. He reiterated that the National Audit Office had found indications of dubious practices in the negotiations.

When it came to migration, Grech stressed the importance of having a national conference on migration and population, insisting that it should not be limited to irregular migration.

“Abela only answered of migration. He needs to understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

Grech explained that there have been a migratory influx over the last few years, spearheaded by the Labour administration’s economic policy. He said the country needed to take stock of population figures in the country.

“Even the chief of staff is on record saying population growth was important. We are suffering because of it. There is no plan on migration and the burden is being felt in our infrastructure, health, and safety,” he continued.

It seems that two political opponents found little common ground during their first discussions. Grech put it down to different political styles. We’ll see how their relationship unfolds.

