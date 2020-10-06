د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Malta’s Prime Minister Shoots Down Grech’s Calls For National Migration Debate And ElectroGas Public Inquiry

Author profile image

By

0

Newly-appointed PN Leader Bernard Grech had a tense first meeting with Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela who he said rejected his demands for a national conference on migration and a public inquiry into the ElectroGas deal.

“[Abela] went on monologues, but I think he is still not understanding what I am trying to say,” Grech told Lovin Malta following his swearing-in as an MP.

Grech held his first official meeting with Abela today. Grech revealed that Abela would not be swayed on opening a public inquiry into ElectroGas deal. He reiterated that the National Audit Office had found indications of dubious practices in the negotiations.

When it came to migration, Grech stressed the importance of having a national conference on migration and population, insisting that it should not be limited to irregular migration.

“Abela only answered of migration. He needs to understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

Grech explained that there have been a migratory influx over the last few years, spearheaded by the Labour administration’s economic policy. He said the country needed to take stock of population figures in the country.

“Even the chief of staff is on record saying population growth was important. We are suffering because of it. There is no plan on migration and the burden is being felt in our infrastructure, health, and safety,” he continued.

It seems that two political opponents found little common ground during their first discussions. Grech put it down to different political styles. We’ll see how their relationship unfolds.

Do you think Malta should have a national debate on migration? Comment below

READ NEXT: Three Men Arrested After Found Docking With 23kg Cannabis In Marsaxlokk

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK