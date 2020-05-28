WATCH: Malta’s Prime Minister Is Back From His Unannounced Migration Discussions In Libya

A Maltese delegation made up of Prime Minister Robert Abela, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo, has returned to Malta after a meeting with Libya’s government over the migration crisis.

Times of Malta captured the shots of Abela exiting the Air Malta flight.

Abela met with the Government of National Accord’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala and Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga. The GNA is the UN-backed faction in the Libyan civil war.

A video uploaded earlier today showed snippets of their meeting, including an out of tune rendition of the national anthem.

Unsurprisingly, the talks focused on migration, particularly on EU aid of the Libyan coast guard, migrant centres, and a strategy to slow down the number of crossings across the Mediterranean.

Malta currently has 425 migrants onboard vessels outside of its waters. The country closed its ports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first three boats were being rented for €3,000 a day by the Maltese government, who decided to use this approach to tackling the migration crisis in lieu of EU assistance.

The Maltese government has said it will continue to house them there until the EU comes up with a realistic relocation programme to rehouse these migrants around Europe.

