WATCH: Malta’s Foreign Minister Says Migrant Rescue NGOs Must Be ‘Part Of The Solution’

Migrant rescue NGOs must be “part of the solution” to solve the problem of migration across the Mediterranean, Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo has said.

“NGO ships have an important humanitarian role to play and we must see how to work with them,” Bartolo said when interviewed on Lovin Malta’s show #CovidCalls. “However, to come to the Mediterranean now [when ports are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis] is highly irresponsible. There has to be a working relationship between us and they have to be regulated. I’d like to see them as part of the solution.”