WATCH: Malta To Host EuroPride 2023 After Winning Bid

Malta will be home to the “largest celebration of diversity and love” the island’s ever seen after winning the bid to host EuroPride 2023.

The major event, which will occur in three years, will be based on the theme of #EqualityFromTheHeart and will see 10 days of conferences, networking and social gatherings in support of the LGBTIQ+ community on the island – and we are hyped for it!

“It gives us great pleasure to announce that ARC – allied rainbow communities won the bid to host #EuroPride in #Malta in 2023,” ARC said in a jubilant statement. “The bid was presented during the European Pride Organisers Association EPOA AGM 2020 online and voted by other European Pride Members.”

“We are deeply grateful and humbled by the show of support. We will work tirelessly with all stakeholders to deliver an experience of love and growth for our LGBTIQ+ community and allies in Malta and beyond our shores like no other.”

A video showing the moment when organisers got the word that they’d won the bid was posted online, and it’s great to see such positivity among activists who have long been working hard to raise awareness on LGBTIQ+ issues in Malta.