WATCH: Malta Should Consider ‘Naming And Shaming’ Architects And Contractors Who Break The Law, Minister Says

The minister for sustainable development and social dialogue has called for a discussion on whether Maltese authorities should name and shame architects and contractors who are found working illegally or abusively.

In a new interview with Lovin Malta, Carmelo Abela said the individuals making up Malta’s government were angry over what happened in the recent death of Miriam Pace, the 54-year-old Maltese mother who died after her home suddenly collapsed in an incident believed to have resulted from reckless construction.

“I begin to ask – has the time come, and maybe those in the industry know more in this regard than I do if they agree that in this country we begin to name and shame,” Abela said.

“It could be that you have many who are correct, but then the entire industry is held responsible,” he continued. “If you have elements in the industry that are possibly abusing, or, regardless of regulations or laws, they don’t temper their ways in accordance with the regulations, it might be good to ask – are we being just even with those who do good work? ”

Malta is still reeling from Pace’s death, with the government announcing an ad-hoc technical committee to come up with revisions to the construction industry.

Regardless of this, many are still concerned, and, with a heavy heart, many await the next building to collapse.

Aside from the construction industry, Abela discussed everything from reforming PBS to Malta’s environmental challenges to how the coronavirus may be affecting businesses. The full interview will be released on Lovin Malta shortly.

Tag someone who needs to see this.