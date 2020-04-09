د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Malta Launches ‘Green Revolution’ For Localities Devoid of Greenery

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

The Environment Ministry has announced a series of urban greening projects as part of a new initiative to improve the environment in Malta’s localities.

The first phase of the initiative has been signed by the Qala, Sliema, Gudja, Żebbuġ, and Ħamrun local councils, and are set to be the first to benefit from the embellishment of tress and shrubs in public spaces devoid of such greenery.

 

“The time has come to focus on ways in which to improve the environment of our communities,” Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said. “While it is all well and good to have zones in more rural areas where families can visit, we need to make sure that green zones are also present at the heart of our localities. These projects are the first step towards the holistic vision for the environment sector, and I am committed to continue working towards a shift in mentality in this regard.”

The project will carried out in accordance with the Environment and Resources Authority’s landscaping guidelines and will consist of indigenous and foreign plants that are suitable to our dry climate.

“This is just the beginning. We are looking towards a green revolution in the country, ”the Minister said.

Tag someone who needs to know this 

 

READ NEXT: WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Of Public Health Will Announce Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK